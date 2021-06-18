Insider Selling: F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CMO Sells 1,797 Shares of Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.93, for a total value of $348,492.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,454.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Mika Yamamoto also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 26th, Mika Yamamoto sold 469 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $98,490.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $187.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.23. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.79 and a 12 month high of $216.15.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.07.
About F5 Networks
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
