Insider Selling: F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CMO Sells 1,797 Shares of Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.93, for a total value of $348,492.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,454.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mika Yamamoto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Mika Yamamoto sold 469 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $98,490.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $187.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.23. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.79 and a 12 month high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.07.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

