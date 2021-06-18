SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Insider Sells $196,500.00 in Stock

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) insider Barend Reijn sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,489 shares in the company, valued at $857,905.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Barend Reijn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Barend Reijn sold 17,532 shares of SunOpta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $231,597.72.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Barend Reijn sold 8,886 shares of SunOpta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $109,830.96.

On Monday, May 17th, Barend Reijn sold 9,711 shares of SunOpta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $121,290.39.

STKL stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. SunOpta Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 2.04.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $207.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on STKL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STKL. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in SunOpta during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 3,560.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in SunOpta by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

