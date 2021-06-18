Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Director Sells $203,910.00 in Stock

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Director Pano Anthos sold 7,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $203,910.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,451.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pano Anthos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Pano Anthos sold 799 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $23,171.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $224,315.00.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,600.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.09.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRPL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 914,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,933,000 after buying an additional 66,589 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the first quarter worth $591,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 94.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRPL. TheStreet upgraded Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Purple Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

