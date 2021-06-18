Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP David M. Rothenstein Sells 3,000 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $174,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $56.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.57. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.56.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 1,153.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 3,705.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.07.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.