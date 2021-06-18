Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives $45.32 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, Director Stephen M. King sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $667,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,303.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Sheehan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $227,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,629.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,411 shares of company stock valued at $6,350,107. 3.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,171,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,724 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,967,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,951,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,283,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,170.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 575,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,567,000 after purchasing an additional 530,219 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $40.05 on Tuesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $51.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.59. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 69.61% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

