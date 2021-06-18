JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (JEMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 24th

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (LON:JEMI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:JEMI opened at GBX 149.61 ($1.95) on Friday. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 108 ($1.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 162 ($2.12). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 147.96.
JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Company Profile
