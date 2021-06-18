JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (JEMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 24th

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (LON:JEMI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:JEMI opened at GBX 149.61 ($1.95) on Friday. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 108 ($1.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 162 ($2.12). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 147.96.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

