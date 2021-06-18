Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th.

Great Southern Bancorp has raised its dividend by 44.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of GSBC stock opened at $54.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $753.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.40. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.32 and a 52 week high of $60.54.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $53.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.06 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 10.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Bugh sold 3,500 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $195,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,290 shares in the company, valued at $295,869.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,850 shares of company stock worth $558,245. Corporate insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

