Brokerages Set easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Price Target at GBX 953.06

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 953.06 ($12.45).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EZJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price objective on easyJet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 940 ($12.28) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 845 ($11.04) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 985.80 ($12.88) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of £4.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,967.39. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.