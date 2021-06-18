Brokerages Set easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Price Target at GBX 953.06

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 953.06 ($12.45).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EZJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price objective on easyJet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 940 ($12.28) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 845 ($11.04) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 985.80 ($12.88) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of £4.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,967.39. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

