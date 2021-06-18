Project Pai (PAI) Price Down 9.8% Over Last Week

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 18th. In the last week, Project Pai has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Project Pai has a market cap of $36.22 million and approximately $651,787.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for $0.0233 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Project Pai alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00040372 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00044170 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000161 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,755,516,470 coins and its circulating supply is 1,552,425,669 coins. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.