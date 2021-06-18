Copa (NYSE:CPA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Seaport Res Ptn

Copa (NYSE:CPA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Copa in a report on Monday, March 29th. HSBC downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.56.

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $76.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Copa has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $94.91.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $185.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 200.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Copa will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Copa in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Copa in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

