Pamp Network (PAMP) Market Capitalization Tops $8,565.36

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. One Pamp Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pamp Network has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pamp Network has a total market cap of $8,565.36 and $53.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pamp Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00059310 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00025128 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.71 or 0.00745307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00083953 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00042766 BTC.

Pamp Network Profile

Pamp Network (CRYPTO:PAMP) is a coin. It launched on June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. The official website for Pamp Network is pamp.network . Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Pamp Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pamp Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pamp Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pamp Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pamp Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.