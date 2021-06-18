Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of BIG opened at $65.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.36. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 10.56%. Big Lots’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $390,813.00. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $306,577.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,747.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,690. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Big Lots by 232.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

