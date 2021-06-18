Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Eltek stock opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of -2.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.90. Eltek has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Eltek alerts:

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.59%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.73% of Eltek worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eltek

Eltek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex-rigid boards.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.