Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of Eltek stock opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of -2.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.90. Eltek has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.59%.
About Eltek
Eltek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex-rigid boards.
