Carlson Capital L P Invests $967,000 in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RETA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.57.

In related news, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $2,881,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,091,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 8,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $1,199,622.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,454.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,998. Corporate insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RETA stock opened at $139.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 1.48. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.34 and a 1-year high of $186.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.48.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,092.54% and a negative return on equity of 88.44%. The company’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.