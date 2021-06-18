Ethic Inc. Buys 835 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 76.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,191,000 after acquiring an additional 47,752 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,387,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,810,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 857,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,480,000 after purchasing an additional 122,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,796,000 after purchasing an additional 104,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.00.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 10,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.91, for a total transaction of $5,619,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total value of $277,002.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $604.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $310.10 and a twelve month high of $606.49. The firm has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $546.45.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

