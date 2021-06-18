West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. FMR LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 309.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 76,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,065,597,000 after purchasing an additional 350,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

WST opened at $352.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.06 and a 52-week high of $352.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $329.86.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.