Ethic Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,993,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,386,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,736,000 after purchasing an additional 471,016 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 602.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 448,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,559,000 after purchasing an additional 384,603 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 971,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,856,000 after purchasing an additional 272,103 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 866,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,951,000 after purchasing an additional 258,461 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $62.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $71.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.02.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

