Ethic Inc. Buys 1,868 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,175,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,307,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth about $472,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,185,000 after acquiring an additional 151,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth about $1,677,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.80.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $133.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.86. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $101.89 and a 52 week high of $140.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.32.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

In other news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,951.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,619 shares of company stock valued at $348,157. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

