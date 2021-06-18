Ethic Inc. Raises Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Ethic Inc. raised its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in ResMed in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in ResMed by 52.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

RMD stock opened at $240.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.56. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $241.67. The stock has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.50.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.47, for a total value of $496,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,839,169.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $291,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,841,284.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,138 shares of company stock worth $5,613,775 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.