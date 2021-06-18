eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 57.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,372 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the first quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in eBay by 222.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in eBay by 117.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EBAY. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

eBay stock opened at $65.33 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $67.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

