ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lessened its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,478 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the first quarter valued at $79,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

ASX opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.04. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.01.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 14.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

