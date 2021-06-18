Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Position Lessened by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,771.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,858,824.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,069,499.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,898 shares of company stock worth $7,070,858 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $172.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.62. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Several analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

