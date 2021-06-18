Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) vs. The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Financial Review

Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) and The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Brilliance China Automotive and The Shyft Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brilliance China Automotive N/A N/A N/A The Shyft Group 5.25% 22.34% 11.58%

Brilliance China Automotive pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. The Shyft Group pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. The Shyft Group pays out 8.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Shyft Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Brilliance China Automotive and The Shyft Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brilliance China Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A The Shyft Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

The Shyft Group has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.99%. Given The Shyft Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Shyft Group is more favorable than Brilliance China Automotive.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brilliance China Automotive and The Shyft Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brilliance China Automotive $548.32 million 7.36 $978.56 million N/A N/A The Shyft Group $675.97 million 1.83 $32.82 million $1.18 29.74

Brilliance China Automotive has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Shyft Group.

Volatility and Risk

Brilliance China Automotive has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Shyft Group has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.4% of The Shyft Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of The Shyft Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Shyft Group beats Brilliance China Automotive on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brilliance China Automotive

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand. Its automotive components include moldings, seats, axles, safety and airbag systems, and interior decoration products, as well as engines for minibuses, sedans, sport utility vehicles, light duty trucks, etc. The company also provides BMW sport activity vehicles. In addition, it offers auto-financing services to customers and dealers. Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited has strategic partnerships and alliances with BMW, Toyota, Magna, Bosch, Continental, Delphi, TI Automotive, and Johnson Controls. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc. manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries. This segment markets its commercial vehicles under the Aeromaster, Velocity, Trademaster, and Utilivan brand names; and vocation-specific equipment upfit services under the Utilimaster Upfit Services and Strobes-R-Us brands. It also installs specialty interior and exterior up-fit equipment for walk-in vans, truck bodies, and passenger vans under the Specialty Upfit name; provides aftermarket support, including parts sales and field services; and parts and accessories for its walk-in vans and truck bodies. The company's Specialty Vehicle segment engages in the engineering and manufacture of luxury class A diesel motor home chassis; manufacture and assemble of truck body options for various trades, service truck bodies, stake body trucks, contractor trucks, and dump bed trucks under the Royal Truck Body and DuraMag go-to-market brand names; and provision of chassis and complete vehicle assembly services for other specialty chassis and vehicles. This segment also offers assembly services for Isuzu N-gas and F-series chassis; and parts and accessories for motorhome and specialty chassis, as well as related maintenance and repair services. The company sells its products to commercial users, original equipment manufacturers, dealers, individuals, municipalities, and other government entities. The company was formerly known as Spartan Motors, Inc. and changed its name to The Shyft Group, Inc. in June 2020. The Shyft Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

