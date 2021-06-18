Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.01 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,084 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in NIKE by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,245,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $165,476,000 after purchasing an additional 272,622 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in NIKE by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,978,794 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $262,961,000 after purchasing an additional 62,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in NIKE by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 159,021 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $21,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.51.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $128.92 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.57 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.81, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

