Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 21,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 66.0% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 38.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 337,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,653,000 after purchasing an additional 93,865 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.73.

Shares of ITW opened at $223.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.91. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $166.42 and a one year high of $242.07. The company has a market cap of $70.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

