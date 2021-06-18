William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 5,089 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,089 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $28,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.88.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $166.05 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $111.51 and a 1-year high of $194.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.95.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

