William Blair Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,763,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,189,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.18% of Vinci Partners Investments as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter valued at $3,207,000. Institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VINP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vinci Partners Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vinci Partners Investments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Shares of NASDAQ VINP opened at $15.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.86. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $848.84 million and a PE ratio of 33.98. The company has a current ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

