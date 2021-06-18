William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 425,667 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) by 89.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 903,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425,667 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.62% of Vertex worth $19,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Vertex in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vertex in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Vertex by 24.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Vertex stock opened at $20.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.82. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.84. Vertex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $39.71.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.55 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 64.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $1,580,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,346.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 21,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $391,166.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,864.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

VERX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.45.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

