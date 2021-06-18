William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 881 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $21,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 55,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3,223.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,702 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $25,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brent R. Bowman sold 171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $45,482.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,854.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,297 shares of company stock valued at $4,535,854. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.65.

VEEV opened at $305.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 120.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.85 and a twelve month high of $325.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.39.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

