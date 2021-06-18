Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

NYSEAMERICAN:NBO opened at $13.38 on Friday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $13.50.

Get Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund alerts:

About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.