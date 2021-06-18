Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.
NYSEAMERICAN:NBO opened at $13.38 on Friday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $13.50.
About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund
