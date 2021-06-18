Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 225 Per Share

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Mountview Estates’s previous dividend of $200.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON MTVW opened at £122.75 ($160.37) on Friday. Mountview Estates has a fifty-two week low of £101 ($131.96) and a fifty-two week high of £133 ($173.77). The company has a current ratio of 68.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of £117.35. The stock has a market cap of £478.60 million and a PE ratio of 19.84.

Get Mountview Estates alerts:

In other Mountview Estates news, insider Andrew R. Williams bought 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £110.13 ($143.89) per share, for a total transaction of £26,431.20 ($34,532.53).

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties, and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated tenanted, assured tenancy, ground rent, and life tenancy units.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Mountview Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountview Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.