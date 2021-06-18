Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the May 13th total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 37.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 162,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 21.7% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 24,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Genesis Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of Genesis Energy stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. Genesis Energy has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.74.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.24). Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. The company had revenue of $521.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Genesis Energy will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.96%.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.