Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
ADMLF opened at $1.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.91. Adriatic Metals has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $2.34.
Adriatic Metals Company Profile
Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for Adriatic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adriatic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.