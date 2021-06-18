Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ADMLF opened at $1.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.91. Adriatic Metals has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $2.34.

Adriatic Metals Company Profile

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

