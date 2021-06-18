Apollo Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Trading Down 2.6%

Apollo Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF)’s share price fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. 461 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61.

Apollo Gold & Silver Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APGOF)

Apollo Gold & Silver Corp., an exploration company, engages in the investigation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource deposits. The company has an option to acquire 90% interest in two prospective gold-silver properties, including Apolo and Sancarron concessions comprising 5 exploration and 18 exploitation concessions covering an area of 5,329 hectares located in the El Indio Gold Belt of western Chile.

