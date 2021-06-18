Gores Holdings VIII (NASDAQ:GIIX) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.97 and last traded at $9.97. 11,107 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 70,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Gores Holdings VIII Company Profile (NASDAQ:GIIX)

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.