Vodacom Group Limited Declares Dividend of $0.57 (OTCMKTS:VDMCY)

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) announced a dividend on Friday, June 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.5663 per share on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.
VDMCY opened at $9.50 on Friday. Vodacom Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.15.
About Vodacom Group
