Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Raised to “Buy” at DNB Markets

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) was upgraded by equities researchers at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Valmet Oyj stock opened at $42.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.62. Valmet Oyj has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $42.30.

Get Valmet Oyj alerts:

About Valmet Oyj

Valmet Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries. The company offers solutions and services for the pulping industry, including chemical pulping, wood handling, cooking and fiber line, pulp drying, chemical recovery, air emission control, other value-adding processes, dissolving pulping, mechanical pulping, recycled fiber, and automation for pulp.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Valmet Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmet Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.