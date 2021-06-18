Wells Fargo & Company Raises XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $183.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $158.00 to $183.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 24.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.38.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $146.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.13. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $153.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 111.86, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.18.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,873,891.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 54,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $6,461,343.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,705,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,211,700,364.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 715,818 shares of company stock worth $97,035,932 over the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

