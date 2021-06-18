HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.50.

HCA opened at $207.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.23. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $217.36.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $1,072,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,226.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,950 shares of company stock valued at $69,846,314 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $548,149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,289 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,911,000 after buying an additional 2,231,318 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $287,508,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,758,000 after buying an additional 540,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

