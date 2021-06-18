Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at KeyCorp

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its target price raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $152.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.35% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

NYSE:EXR opened at $161.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $88.88 and a twelve month high of $161.69.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Extra Space Storage news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,941 shares of company stock valued at $13,087,005. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,102,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,001,802,000 after acquiring an additional 123,922 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,505,000 after acquiring an additional 531,326 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,620,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,918,000 after acquiring an additional 117,726 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,127,000 after acquiring an additional 119,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,982,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,765,000 after acquiring an additional 49,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

