Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.37 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,623,764,000 after buying an additional 676,481 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,266,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,089,000 after acquiring an additional 273,272 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,193,000 after buying an additional 767,458 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $411,979,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,183,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,221,000 after buying an additional 528,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on EMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

EMR opened at $94.02 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $99.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.20.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.