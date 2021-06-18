Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 3.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 38.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 5.6% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 86,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $1,005,929.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,257,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $482,793.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,716 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $57.81 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $59.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.60.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.22%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

