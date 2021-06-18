Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of News by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 228,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 59,480 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of News by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 40,206 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of News during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of News by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWS stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.89. News Co. has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.86 and a beta of 1.64.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

