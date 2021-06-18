Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.97 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,354,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,618,000 after acquiring an additional 341,613 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,648,000 after purchasing an additional 335,837 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 845.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 368,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,177,000 after purchasing an additional 329,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 606.0% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,919,000 after purchasing an additional 303,000 shares in the last quarter.

VIG opened at $152.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.00. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.78 and a fifty-two week high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

