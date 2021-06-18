Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,808,318,000 after buying an additional 1,751,808 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,818,083,000 after buying an additional 12,172,186 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,570,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,221,698,000 after buying an additional 527,334 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,718,000 after buying an additional 639,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,393,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,128,000 after buying an additional 168,588 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $127.13 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $121.82 and a 52 week high of $128.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.13.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.