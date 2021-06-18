Flux One Day Volume Reaches $272,153.00 (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. One Flux coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000492 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flux has a total market cap of $33.42 million and approximately $272,153.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Flux has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.91 or 0.00370146 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00146831 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.32 or 0.00220422 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00010261 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002456 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004272 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

Flux (FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 179,594,728 coins. Flux’s official website is datamine.network . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

