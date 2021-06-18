HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $525.92.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus lifted their target price on HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $570.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $512.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.42 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $205.07 and a 12-month high of $580.88.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.20, for a total transaction of $4,268,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,284 shares in the company, valued at $323,559,424.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,141,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,099 shares of company stock valued at $22,820,282. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 44.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

