Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.83.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Pamplona Capital Partners Iii, sold 16,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $361,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $43.18 on Friday. Privia Health Group has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $43.46.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

