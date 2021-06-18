Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FINGF shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Finning International from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Finning International from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Finning International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Finning International alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FINGF opened at $26.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.18. Finning International has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $28.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.6779 per share. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.