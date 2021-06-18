Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.000-5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.73.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $102.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $108.00. The company has a market cap of $78.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 75.39%.

In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $362,277.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

